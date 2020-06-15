Two more Western Cape teachers die from Covid-19

Cape Town – Two more teachers are believed to have died as a result of Covid-19, this time in Ceres, as infection and deaths continue to rise in the province. Former pupils, colleagues and friends took to social media at the weekend to mourn the deaths of Xolile Siwangaza and Antonia Vuyelwa Vumisa, from Nduli Primary School and Iingcinga Zethu Primary School respectively, in Ceres. According to family members’ posts on social media, Vumisa was a grade 12 teacher. “She left home (Gugulethu) where she was safe and quarantined. She went to work and while at work one of the staff members passed on from Covid-19. On June 9, she called us and started to complain about feeling fluish and dizzy, with shortness of breath,” a family member posted. “On Wednesday her situation got way worse. Thursday it wasn’t looking good at all. Friday morning past 12 the nurse called us to say they don’t think she will make it. Two minutes just after, Vuyelwa Vumisa passes on.”

The Western Cape Education Department did not confirm the causes of death, but sent its condolences.

“We can confirm that the two teachers have passed away. Our thoughts go out to their families, friends and school communities,” said spokesperson Kerry Mauchline.

Sadtu provincial secretary Jonovan Rustin said they were concerned as 98 teachers had tested positive for Covid-19 in the province.

Yesterday, the province recorded 40232 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 27527 recoveries.

The province also recorded an ­additional 40 deaths, bringing the total number of Covid-19-related deaths to 1048.

Meanwhile, Florida High teacher and rugby coach Faizel Adam will be laid to rest today. Adam died last week after a five-week stay in hospital fighting Covid-19.

Ravensmead Minister’s Forum chair Pastor Bruce Basson said: “He will be greatly missed in all facets of life for his unselfish commitment to educating our children and playing an important part in the rugby careers of so many young people.

"Due to the Covid-19 regulations currently imposed, Florida High School will give all parents, learners, community members and rugby players an opportunity to pay their respects by means of a drive-through laying of flowers and messages at the main gate of the school.”

The Department of Basic Education also recently released the revised 2020 academic calendar. In a government notice, the July school holidays have been shifted and the second and third terms will only have a single day’s holiday.

The four school terms for 2020 are now gazetted as follows:

Term 1: 15 January - 18 March.

Term 2: 8 June - 7 August.

Term 3: 12 August - 23 September.

Term 4: 5 October - 15 December.

Terms 2 and 3 are separated by just four days - a weekend, public holiday and one other day.