Fish Hoek sand sculptor Michael Myekwa has for years created 3D works on the beach for residents and visitors to enjoy. Photo: Bambongile Mbane

Cape Town – Two non-profit organisations have launched a fund-raising campaign to help Fish Hoek sand sculptor Michael Myekwa start his own business. The 33-year-old artist from the Eastern Cape has been a sand artist since from 2016, creating 3D works of art on the beach for residents and visitors to take pictures.

Organisations Revamp the Valley and Angels Resource Centre want Myekwa’s postcards to be sold at the Fish Hoek tourism information desk at Angels Resource Centre’s head office from this month.

The centre has also offered to mentor him and would be working with him to price commissions for businesses who want their logos in the sand or for visitors celebrating a special occasion. Revamp the Valley founder Leigh Barrett said: “The BackABuddy campaign is to cover printing costs for postcards of his photos and display stands for them at Angels Fish Hoek Tourism desk. We are also hoping to get a proper stand for him at his beach location.

‘‘He has a donations box that is constantly in danger of being stolen as he focuses on his art.

‘‘The stand will be something he can put up when he’s working, and store when he’s not.”

Myekwa has made memorable works for special occasions, including a Mother’s Day and Easter Day sculpture, and celebrating 100 years of the Fish Hoek community. His sculptures are a familiar sight among locals and tourists on Fish Hoek Beach.

“Michael is an asset to our town and showing appreciation for his talent is important.

‘‘It’s been a hard journey for him; he is an experienced artist.

“It speaks to the innovative and entrepreneurial spirit found in so many places across the country and it’s our responsibility to encourage and support that. Revamp the Valley is dedicated to supporting local economic growth and improvements in the Valley region.

‘‘Over the last few years, we have worked on improving some public parks, running ‘Dignity Days’ for the local homeless in partnership with False Bay College, and are currently in the process of working on a collaborative school project to paint the Fish Hoek civic area,” said Barrett.

Visit https://bit.ly/2JOgAQy to make a donation.

For more information, call Barrett at [email protected]