“It's hard to describe how proud we are of everything that has been achieved this year, and how much we are looking forward to a 2020 filled with even more excitement,” Two Oceans Aquarium management said in a statement.
Last year saw four new penguins joining the aquarium family - African penguins Flippy and Jaime, and the too-cute rockhoppers Jasmin and El. All four newcomers have made the aquarium colony their home and stolen the hearts of staff and visitors.
“We got to bid farewell to 194 turtles that were successfully rescued, rehabilitated and released - our most successful year of turtle rescues ever,” the facility said.
The aquarium also acknowledged the work of its Seal Monitors, who roam the V&A Waterfront and Cape Town Harbour every day, tracking seals and seabirds that need help, particularly those that have become entangled in discarded fishing lines.