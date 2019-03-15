Rondevlei Nature Reserve Photo: Wikipedia

Cape Town – In an effort to do more to tackle plastic pollution in waterways, the Two Oceans Aquarium will kick off its Trash Bash series later this month. The first clean-up will take place on March 23 at Rondevlei Nature Reserve, and will be along the waterway that connects Rondevlei and Princessvlei.

The mouth of this canal is an important habitat for the local hippopotamus population and countless freshwater fish, amphibians and birds.

Two Oceans Aquarium communications and sustainability manager Helen Lockhart said cleaning up was good not only for the environment but for those participating.

“It leaves participants feeling that they are making a difference, playing their part and being responsible for something as fragile, yet incredibly important, as the ocean.

‘‘The outcome of these clean-ups is often much bigger than just a cleaner beach, as it changes people’s view of their role within the environment and instils a sense of responsibility towards their surrounds.

‘‘Clean-ups also get us outdoors to appreciate the beauty of our surrounds,” Lockhart said.

The event is from 9am until 11am, and participants have been encouraged to bring sunblock, a hat, water in a reusable bottle, and reusable gloves.

The aquarium Trash Bash receives support and assistance from the Beach Co-op, a non-profit organisation driving change in single-use plastic through integrated surveys and research-ready beach clean-ups.

For more information visit https://www.aquarium.co.za/blog/entry/trash-bash-invitation-two-oceans-aquarium-beach-cleanup-cape-town

Cape Times