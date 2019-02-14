File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Two police officers appeared in court after they were arrested for allegedly robbing a cellphone shop in Strand Street in the CBD. Their partner, a third suspect, is still at large. Detectives from the Anti-Corruption Unit had arrested the two police officers this week after they were part of a group of six police members who allegedly entered the shop claiming they had a search warrant.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said one of the officers had hidden on the premises, while the others forced their way through the crowd and fled the scene.

“The provincial Anti-Corruption Unit confirmed the incident and reported that a cellphone and cash to the value of R1620 were taken.

“Two of the three, aged 32 and 41, were arrested on a charge of robbery and appeared in Cape Town Magistrates.”

Separately, detectives from the Anti-Corruption Unit arrested two other members on a charge of corruption after telling a mother she needed to pay for the release of a family member.

The first time the officers were alleged to have made the request was in 2017 when she had to pay for the release of her son who had been arrested for murder.

“After another threat was made towards the safety of her grandson, the complainant paid R1 000 to the two police members.”

Provincial police commissioner Kombinkosi Jula said: “No SAPS member is above the law and we will not allow our members to perpetrate a crime and get away with it.”

