Cape Town – Two suspects involved in an alleged business robbery in Mitchells Plain were arrested yesterday after failed attempts to escape. Two Law Enforcement officers and an off-duty policeman managed to catch one suspect at first. The other suspect had fled but then returned to help his partner, the City said on Friday.

He fired at the officers and they once more gave chase, but the suspect ended up being caught and placed under arrest.

"At 1.30pm on Thursday, Law Enforcement officers patrolling in Dagbreek Avenue in Westridge spotted a group of people running towards the fire station," the City said.

"They were chasing two males who the officers were told had been involved in a business robbery and the officers immediately joined the chase. The officers and an off-duty policeman managed to catch one suspect whom the policeman arrested.

"He was searched and R1 280 in cash and a small handgun was found on him. The other suspect had fled but he returned to help his partner.

"He fired at the officers and they once more gave chase. The suspect then threw his firearm onto a field but within a few metres the Law Enforcement officers caught him and placed him under arrest.

"The abandoned firearm was recovered on the field. Both suspects were arrested and taken to Mitchells Plain SAPS.

"It was discovered they had also shot at the shop owner, whom they robbed in Westridge, but luckily no one was struck by the bullet.

"Incriminating evidence was also uncovered on their cellphones of arrangements to harm people, which appears to be gang-related."