Handout of the first ever photo of a black hole, taken using a global network of telescopes, conducted by the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) project.

Two scientists from Pretoria and Rhodes universities are among a groundbreaking group of international researchers behind the capturing of the first image of a black hole. The image shows the black hole at the centre of Messier 87, a massive galaxy in the nearby Virgo galaxy cluster.

This black hole resides 55 million light years from Earth and has a mass 6.5 billion times that of the sun.

Taken by the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT), a global scientific collaboration involving EU-funded scientists, the image provides visual evidence for the existence of black holes and pushes the boundaries of modern science

The breakthrough was announced by the EHT Consortium yesterday in a series of six papers published in a special issue of The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

Professor Roger Deane from the University of Pretoria’s Department of Physics, and his post-doctoral fellow, Dr Iniyan Natarajan from Rhodes University’s Department of Physics and Electronics, helped build a highly realistic simulation of the Earth-sized EHT instrument that enables astronomers to better under- stand real observations, discriminate between theoretical black hole models, and provide insights into the characteristics of the telescope itself.

The EHT collaboration involves more than 200 researchers from Africa, Asia, Europe, and North and South America. It links telescopes around the globe to form an Earth-sized virtual telescope, using the same technique as the African Very Long Baseline Interferom- etry (VLBI) Network, but at a much higher frequency, enabling an even sharper view of black holes.

Supermassive black holes are a prediction of Einstein’s General Theory of Relativity, and this first image of the black hole shadow has been announced during the centennial year of the historic experiment that first confirmed his theory.



Deane and Natarajan’s contribution is supported by the University of Pretoria, and by a grant awarded to Rhodes University, which is funded by the Department of Science and Technology and the National Research Foundation.

“I am extremely proud of the young team that has contributed to this his- toric result,” Deane said.

“The result and new techniques developed by the EHT Consortium high- light the power of creating continental or Earth-sized telescopes and the great discoveries it can enable."

Rhodes University has established a world-class radio interferometry group, making significant contributions to cutting-edge radio telescopes like the EHT, as demonstrated by this break-through, Deane added.

Natarajan said: “I am happy to be part of such a talented international team of astronomers that is enhanc- ing our understanding of supermassive black holes in a significant way.

South African Radio Astronomy Observatory (SARAO) managing director, Dr Rob Adam, said the EHT demonstrated how initial investments in world-class astronomy instruments could have a broader impact than just the research for which each instrument was designed.

“The EHT has advanced interna- tional and inter-organisational collaboration, while SARAO and its partner institutes for higher education have used the opportunity for the develop- ment of human capacity in astronomy in Africa.

“We congratulate the EHT Consortium on this breakthrough, and look forward to more scientific results from this impressive VLBI array.”

CAPE TIMES