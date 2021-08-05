Two suspected Gugulethu extortionists shot dead in broad daylight

Cape Town - Two alleged Gugulethu extortionists belonging to the “Gupta Gang” were shot in the head, at point-blank range, in a suspected revenge killing on Tuesday. The gang is notorious in the area for demanding a protection fee from businesses, specifically from foreign-owned shops.

The victims, aged 33 and 34, were driving in a Toyota Tazz when they were chased by three unknown suspects in a Toyota Avanza. The suspects managed to bring the victims’ car to a stop, and proceeded to drag them out of the car before shooting them each in the head. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi on Wednesday said the suspects fled the scene and were yet to be arrested.

“Gugulethu police is investigating two counts of murder following a shooting incident that occurred near to NY 125 in Gugulethu on Tuesday just after 4pm. “The victims were declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. The motive for the attack is revenge,” said Swartbooi. A witness to the shooting, who asked not to be named out of fear for his life, said he’s still in shock over what he saw.

“I was on my way to my sister’s house when I saw a car being chased by an Avanza and I immediately knew that something was about to happen because Avanza’s are known to cause trouble. “After a few seconds I heard gunshots, about three or four of them. People were screaming and when I went to see the scene, there were two bodies lying on the floor. “One victim is well known in the area and obviously not for good reasons. To be honest, the shops in almost every township in the City are paying protection fee money to gangsters and that is not right because the lives of people are in danger now,” he said.

Gugulethu Development Forum chairperson Vincent Domingo condemned the killings. “Gangsterism and the killings is the order of the day. The police have alleged that these are rival gangs that are killing as revenge killings. “We are still waiting on the local police station to give us report's on the past killings.

“The minister of Police has promised to meet us for him to account for, we are still waiting for the engagement. “The community of Gugulethu is living in fear, because they don't feel safe. We have to reclaim our streets,” said Domingo. Anyone with any information on the incident can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.