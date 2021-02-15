Two suspects appear in court for assault on Atlantis resident

[email protected] TWO SUSPECTS are set to appear at the Atlantis Magistrate s Court in connection with the assault of resident Martin Adams. Adams was brutally assaulted, allegedly with a number of items including steel chains and wooden planks, earlier this month after being falsely accused of theft. The arrests follow the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) and social activists drawing attention to the case after Adams said he felt his case was not receiving the attention it deserves by SAPS. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirmed two suspects aged 33 and 37 will appear in the Atlantis Magistrate s Court today on charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

A community activist and reliable source had assisted Adams and his family in the matter and with the assistance of SAHRC, monitored the case closely after Adams said he felt “failed by SAPS as his assailants roamed freely on the streets”.

“We are happy that these two arrests have been made even though it took longer than it should have. We are positive that this will lead to a bigger investigation into illegal poaching and gang or criminal activity,” said the source.

Adams was accused of having stolen diving gear from his neighbour - where he would often do char jobs - and was then assaulted, along with another man, at a dune area near Mamre in Atlantis on January 25.

According to the source the assault incident started outside Adams’ home, where his five-year-old son witnessed part of the attack, before he was put in a vehicle to where the assault happened.

According to information, a theft case for the diving gear - which included oxygen tanks and wetsuits - was not reported to SAPS.

“Adams has had to relocate as he was terrified and feared for his safety. He is recovering well although he does still struggle with flashbacks. It must be said that groups like these (suspects) that take the community hostage are gripping them in fear,” said the source.

SAHRC commissioner Chris Nissen said they welcome the arrests.

“We have asked the police to investigate which they did and we are happy with the arrests of alleged perpetrators. We also want the community to know that they must not be quick to withdraw charges against alleged perpetrators if they feel they could be intimidated,” said Nissen.