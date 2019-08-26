Nathlia Pienaar Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 6-year-old Lavender Hill girl. Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said on Monday Anti-Gang Unit members had "worked around the clock in search of suspects".

On Saturday, a 52-year-old man was arrested for the possession of a prohibited firearm. On Sunday, two other suspects, aged 18 and 20, were arrested on charges of murder and attempted murder.

Van Wyk said the AGU members had "swooped on a residence in Sheppard Road in Lavender Hill and seized a Glock firearm", arresting a 52-year-old suspect.

"Their investigation led them to another house on Sunday, where two other suspects aged 18 and 20 were arrested on charges of murder and attempted murder.

"Subsequent to the two arrests they visited another house, where they discovered a magazine and ammunition believed to be that of the firearm that shot the two victims on Saturday. A woman aged 39 was arrested for the illegal possession of ammunition."

Nathlia Pienaar was shot while skipping rope outside her house at 9.30am on Saturday when she got caught in rival gang crossfire. The Grade R pupil was declared brain dead on arrival at the Red Cross Children’s Hospital.

She died seven hours later, surrounded by her grieving family.

Her uncle, Ryan Kruger, 24, was also taken to hospital after being shot and wounded in the leg during the incident.

Nathlia’s mother, Natalie, 28, told the Weekend Argus that by the time she arrived at the scene, her daughter was surrounded by people praying for her.

“Everyone wanted to put their hands on her and kept saying she would live, and I held on to those words during the ambulance ride to the hospital.

“She kept mumbling ‘Puma, Puma’ in the ambulance; that’s what she called her granny, who died in December. And after those words, she never spoke again.

“My baby will never get to Grade 1; they took that from her and her from me,” her mother said.

