Cape Town – Two suspects caught in the act of firing at a residence in Eastridge, Mitchells Plain, have been arrested after a shootout with police.
Police officers were conducting routine patrols in Fox Street, Eastridge, at around 5.45pm yesterday when they heard gunshots going off, Western Cape police spokesperson Mihlali Majikela said on Wednesday.
"Members drove in the direction of the sound to investigate and discovered two male suspects shooting towards a residential premise at Gazelle Street, Eastridge," Majikela said.
"The suspects noticed the police vehicle approaching them and started shooting towards it. The members returned fire and the suspects ran away.
"The members gave chase and apprehended the suspects at premises in Hartebees Street, Eastridge.