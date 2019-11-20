Two suspects caught firing at Eastridge house









File photo: Pexels Cape Town – Two suspects caught in the act of firing at a residence in Eastridge, Mitchells Plain, have been arrested after a shootout with police. Police officers were conducting routine patrols in Fox Street, Eastridge, at around 5.45pm yesterday when they heard gunshots going off, Western Cape police spokesperson Mihlali Majikela said on Wednesday. "Members drove in the direction of the sound to investigate and discovered two male suspects shooting towards a residential premise at Gazelle Street, Eastridge," Majikela said. "The suspects noticed the police vehicle approaching them and started shooting towards it. The members returned fire and the suspects ran away. "The members gave chase and apprehended the suspects at premises in Hartebees Street, Eastridge.

"During the incident, no injuries were sustained and there were no damages to the police vehicle or any other property.

"Two firearms, a Lugar M80 and P12 Para Ordnance, along with ammunition, were confiscated from the suspects.

"The suspects, aged 24 and 34 respectively, were arrested on charges of attempted murder and possession of prohibited firearm and ammunition. They are expected to appear in court soon on mentioned charges."

Yesterday, officers of the Nyanga Crime Prevention Unit on foot patrol in Minxi Street, Browns Farm, noticed a man acting suspicious and proceeded to search him.

"The members found a firearm and a straw of tik in the suspect’s possession. The 25-year-old suspect was arrested and detained," Majikela said.

He faces charges of possession of an illegal firearm and possession of tik and is due to appear at the Athlone Magistrate’s Court.

In Ocean View, a 32-year-old man was arrested and three firearms retrieved by officers patrolling Milky Way after numerous shootings in the area.

On spotting a suspicious-looking man standing on the corner, the man noticed the police's presence and fled.

"He was pursued and apprehended for being in possession of an unlicensed .38 Special revolver with six rounds of ammunition, as well as 10 mandrax tablets and two half mandrax tablets.

"The suspect informed the members that he had two more firearms at his place of residence. The members found this hard to believe, but called for back-up and immediately went to the suspect’s residence and found another .38 Special revolver with nine rounds of ammunition as well as a Star 9mm firearm with seven rounds of ammunition."

The suspect was arrested and detained on charges of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. He is expected to appear in the Simon's Town Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

Cape Times