Cape Town – Metro Police officers arrested two suspects following a brazen attack on the R300 at the weekend. The suspects were part of a gang attempting to rob motorists involved in a collision caused by stone-throwing, the City of Cape Town said in a statement. One of the motorists had to be taken to hospital.

"Just before midnight on Saturday, the Metro Police control room dispatched officers to the R300 between the N2 and Hindle Road following reports of stone-throwing.

"When officers arrived, they found an accident scene involving two motor vehicles and a gang of about 10 suspects robbing the motorists.

"The two officers arrested two suspects aged 18 and 38 and recovered a cellphone belonging to one of the motorists. The rest of the suspects fled.

"One of the motorists indicated that he had swerved to avoid stones being thrown and collided with another vehicle. The second driver was transported to hospital for treatment.

The two suspects will face charges of malicious damage to property, robbery and possession of stolen property.

"This callous attack is symptomatic of an ongoing challenge on our roads. Fortunately, our officers were able to respond quickly and come to the aid of the motorists involved," said the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith.

"I hope that the suspects in this case are prosecuted to the full extent of the law so that we can send a strong message that this type of criminality will not be tolerated.

"It’s also quite important that the media and the public place continuous pressure on the national roads agency and the relevant authorities to ensure proper fencing along the N2 and R300 as enforcement alone will not deal with this problem.

"Engineering solutions are desperately required to prevent people from accessing the road reserve. Sanral and the Western Cape government made commitments to address the fencing shortcomings, but this has yet to materialise."

