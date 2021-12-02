Two suspects nabbed for alleged drug dealing in Crawford and Rondebosch

CAPE TOWN - An intelligence-driven operation centred on a drug investigation has led to the arrest of two suspects in connection with the alleged dealing in steroids in the Rondebosch and Crawford areas. Led by the Hawks’ South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau team (Saneb), with the assistance of Crime Intelligence WC, Priority Crime Management Centre, Local Criminal Record Centre and their Pretoria counterparts, Saneb and Crime Intelligence Pretoria and the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra), the operation targeted five addresses.

“It is reported that during a search of the first location, a residence in Rondebosch, the team recovered steroids alleged to have been manufactured on-site. A 36-year-old man was arrested. “The second location visited was a fully-fledged storage facility situated in Claremont where steroids in various stages of packaging and labels and a press machine were discovered. A 38-year-old suspect was arrested,” said Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani. Three more locations were visited in Thornton, Salt River, where more steroids, enhancers and another steroid and mandrax manufacturing lab facility were discovered, she said.