Two suspects to appear for murder of City health official

Two suspects are expected to appear in the Strand Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday in connection with the murder of a City health department worker who was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Strand municipal building. Police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk said investigations by members attached to the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes, Taxi Violence Unit led to the arrests of two suspects aged 26 and 46 following the woman’s murder on Monday morning.

Police at the time said the deceased was in her silver Toyota Fortuner in the parking lot when a man approached her, took out two firearms and fired several shots through the driver’s side window. The suspect got into a white Opel Astra waiting at the scene and drove off. “Several witnesses statements were obtained and a vehicle used by the suspect was identified,” Van Wyk said on Tuesday. “The vehicle was tested on the system and positively identified at a premises in Site C Khayelitsha. The vehicle was confiscated and booked in as (an) exhibit at Stikland,” Van Wyk said.

“At the time of her death the deceased was working for the City of Cape Town Health Department. “Her husband was shot and killed in Qumbu, Eastern Cape in October 2023.” Both suspects are due to appear in the Strand Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday on a charge of murder.