Two people were shot dead while waiting in a car for their friend who had gone to get fuel after their car got stuck on Stellenbosch Arterial.

Cape Town - A Belhar mother, grieving the loss of her teenage son, has detailed how she rushed to the scene after hearing that Clinton Faroa was one of two people shot dead on Saturday night.

Clinton, 15, and his 14-year-old friend were shot while waiting in car for their friend, who had gone to get fuel after their car got stuck on Stellenbosch Arterial.

On Sunday, Natasha Farao said: “We were told that the other victim was still alive when police got to the scene. He could tell police who shot them, but at the moment we have no new information from the police,” she said.

“It is a very traumatic thing to happen, and I just have to stay strong for my family. We were all very saddened by the news, but he is gone now and there is nothing we can do to bring him back,” Farao said.

Police said they had launched an investigation into the murders.

Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said: “We can confirm that two males, aged 14 and 15, were shot and killed on the corners of Stellenbosch Arterial and Symphony Way, while sitting in their vehicle (on Saturday night) at 6pm,” he said.

No one has been arrested.

Police have appealed to anyone with information to contact Crime Stop at 086001011 or SMS Crime Line at 32211.

In Hanover Park, an 18-year-old man was shot and killed in Galway Court. Traut said he was shot just after 7am on Saturday morning.

“(On Saturday) at 7.15am an 18-year-old man was shot and killed and two others wounded in Galway Court, Hanover Park, by unknown suspects who have yet to be arrested. The circumstances are being investigated,” he said.

Cape Times