Two people were shot dead and three others wounded when they were attacked in Manenberg.

“Cases of murder and attempted murder were opened for investigation subsequent to a shooting incident that occurred on Monday night at 10pm at Rhone Walk, Manenberg,” police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said.

“Police acted on information and on arrival they found five men aged between 16 and 25 years with gunshot wounds to their bodies,” Rwexana said.

While four injured victims were taken to hospital, a 16-year-old victim was declared dead on the scene.

A 17-year-old victim succumbed to his injuries yesterday morning, Rwexana said.

Police have not made any arrests at this stage.

Manenberg Safety Forum chairperson Roegshanda Pascoe said: “What angers me the most is that the state is not interested in intervening while our community is crying for help. They are not interested and not listening to our people.

“On the other hand people on the Cape Flats are so reluctant to unite against the scourge of crime that is ripping away our children.

"People are saying something must be done but they refuse to cross barriers to unite for the common cause against crime.

"When they are called to unite against crime, one doesn’t see them coming out in their numbers,” Pascoe said.

“At the end of the day, it is human life that is lost. Our communities are being marginalised when it comes to safety, health and housing and this all feeds into gangsterism,” she said.