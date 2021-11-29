Two to appear in court after gunfight leaves cop dead

CAPE TOWN - The two suspected robbers arrested over the killing of Sergeant Nameto Ignatius Molema and attempted murder of his colleague Malibongwe Mnani are expected to appear in court on Monday. They were arrested in Bellville on Saturday following a deadly shootout, when police responded to an armed robbery at a business in Killarney Gardens on Friday.

They and two others allegedly held staff at gunpoint inside the building and started shooting at the police as they fled. “Police responded. As a consequence a shootout started leading to two police officials wounded and two robbers also injured. Sadly, a 48-year-old police sergeant from Table View who sustained a gunshot wound to his head died on arrival at a medical facility in the area. Another policeman was shot in the leg,” said police spokesperson Novela Potelwa. One of them, a 34-year-old man was wounded and arrested on the scene while a second suspect aged 36, who also sustained a gunshot wound was apprehended in the vicinity.

The remaining two were arrested by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team in Bellville with the help of Crime Intelligence and National Intervention Unit on Saturday. Hawks spokesperson Philani Nkwalase said on Sunday the suspects aged 29 and 32 will appear in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on murder and attempted murder charges. “On November 26, two police officers were greeted with a hail of bullets from a group of armed men who exited from the business premises in Milnerton. Two Sergeants sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital where Sergeant Molema succumbed to his injuries. The other Sergeant is recuperating and the two suspects are also in hospital under police guard after they were arrested at the scene during a shootout with the police,” he said.