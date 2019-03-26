File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Two women were killed when a motorist police described as an Uber driver knocked them down while allegedly fleeing from robbers in Langa at the weekend. “A culpable homicide case was registered for investigation. The Uber driver fled the scene on foot. His vehicle was booked in exhibit. Our detectives are following up on all leads,” said police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk.

He confirmed that three unidentified men attempted to rob the driver before he knocked down the women, who were aged 26 and 28.

EMS spokesperson Robert Daniels said: “The incident occurred in Bennie Street in Langa and one patient was critically injured with a head injury and was taken to Groote Schuur Hospital. The other patient was deceased.”

The incident came weeks after two suspects were arrested for allegedly robbing e-hailing taxi drivers in Langa.

Police said the two suspects, a man and a woman, were linked to a number of robberies of Uber and Taxify drivers in the Langa area.

“Two suspects, a male and a female, were linked to various robberies.

“The perpetrators attempted to rob an Uber taxi driver in Zone 5, Langa, when they were chased by the local community, who in turn notified the SAPS.”

They were also linked to 15 other Langa cases related to taxi robberies.

Two weeks ago a Bolt driver, Robin Dreyden, was buried after he was stabbed in Langa when responding to a call to pick up a customer.

At the weekend, e-hailing cab driver Gift Gandari was buried in Zimbabwe. He was stabbed multiple times in Brooklyn and declared dead at the scene.

The latest Langa incident angered residents and saw them hosting a meeting last night.

A resident, who asked not to be named, said: “It happened around 12pm and one of the women died on the spot and the second one died this morning in hospital.

“This is not the first time something like this is happening and we are livid. If I say upset that will not be enough. We are up in arms as women and girls in the community, because we are directly affected.”

Uber said they were looking into the matter.

“This is a regrettable and concerning incident. Our law enforcement response team is reaching out to the police to gather more information in order to verify the details,” Uber said.

