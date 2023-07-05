Two women killed in Hanover Park shooting, three others recovering in hospital

Two women have been killed and three others were wounded in a shooting at a social gathering in Hanover Park on Tuesday night. According to a police report seen by the Cape Times, at 8.25pm, the five women, aged 32, 35, 50, 60, and 75 years, were “savagely attacked” while socialising in Lansport Road.

“According to witnesses, a grey VW Polo stopped in front of the address in Lansport Road. A male got out of the car and walked into the house. Several shots were fired indiscriminately inside the house, hitting all five women, fatally wounding the 75-year-old female. “The 60-year-old woman succumbed to a gunshot wound to the chest in hospital before she received medical treatment,” read the report. The three other women were receiving medical treatment at the Heideveld Emergency Centre.

Western Cape Community Safety MEC, Reagen Allen, condemned the incident. “This is appalling and quite frankly barbaric. These heartless killers should immediately be arrested so that they can be convicted in a court of law,” said Allen. Anyone with information can anonymously contact CrimeStop at 08600 10111 or send an anonymous SMS to Crime Line on 32211, or use the mobile application My SAPS.