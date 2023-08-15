As residents of Wesbank launched a petition opposing bail for a suspect accused of killing his partner and mother of three, police have arrested a 49-year-old man for the murder of a Bonteheuwel woman in a separate case of alleged domestic violence. Leezandre Taaibosch was beaten and stabbed to death in Wesbank on August 1, leading to the subsequent arrest of her boyfriend on a charge of murder.

Supported by Ubuntu Rural Women and Youth Movement, residents launched the petition at the weekend opposing bail for the suspect. According to Taaibosch’s family, she was beaten and stabbed multiple times until she succumbed to her wounds, all because she wanted to end the toxic relationship. Her older sister, Liezl Maarman, 39, from Kraaifontein, said she was still traumatised.

“She lived in my mother’s house, my mother was also shot dead five years ago. “I’m traumatised by all these things that happened to me, my mother and my sister. “Her three children are also here with me and they cry every day. All I can do is try my best to give them all the love they need.”

Maarman recalled that on the day her sister was murdered, her daughter sent her a Please Call Me while she was on her way home from work. Cape Times · Two women murdered, allegedly by their partners When she called, she learnt that she urgently needed to fetch her sister, who sent the daughter a voice note to say she had been badly beaten and needed help.

“When I got home, I struggled to get transport to go to her. Eventually I managed to get an Uber and rushed to get there. “When he saw the Uber he ran to the neighbour where she was hiding to continue hurting her. “The people say he stabbed her, beat her and jumped on her head. She was completely blue in the face,” said Maarman.

Ubuntu Rural Women and Youth Movement founder Wendy Pekeur said along with community members, they opposed bail for the suspect. “The perpetrator has a previous conviction of murder, was currently out on bail and this clearly shows that he is beyond rehabilitation. “We do not want to see him being released on bail and get to roam the streets while his victims were not afforded a chance to a life free of violence and fear.

“Their families are secondary victims as they must face the perpetrators who keep coming back to the same communities. We are tired, we say no more,” Pekeur said. The petition can be found at www. petitions.net/justice_for_leezandre_taaibosch?utm_source=whatsapp In Bonteheuwel, the suspect is believed to have handed himself over to police.

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said the motive was under investigation. “Bishop Lavis police responded to a complaint on Sunday (August 13). On their arrival in Firethorn Street, Bonteheuwel, they found the body of a 36-year-old woman who sustained fatal injuries as a result of gunshot wounds.

“The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. A 49-year-old man was arrested and detained,” he said. Bishop Lavis Community Police Forum (CPF) chairperson Graham Lindhorst said the incident was believed to be a domestic-violence-related matter and the residents welcomed the arrest.

“It’s a pity that it (the arrest) will not undo what has been done,” he said. Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie conveyed his condolences to the woman’s family and friends. “I can confirm a shooting incident in Firethorn Street, Bonteheuwel, on Sunday morning.