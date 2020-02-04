Two women shot dead while walking in Kraaifontein 'after fight with guy'









File picture: African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – Police are investigating the murders of two Kraaifontein women who were shot and killed in Milner Road. Residents said the two women, aged 27 and 28, were killed at about 3pm yesterday. Kraaifontein Community Policing Forum chairperson Mawethu Sila said: “We condemn these senseless killings. I was told the shooting was drug-related. "It seems that the mother had a fight with some guy, and later on the women were shot while walking home. “I’m still waiting for more details about what led to them being targeted and whether the suspects are known, because the shooting happened just after the power went out.”

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said the circumstances leading to the incident were under investigation and a double murder case had been opened.

“The detectives are following up on leads in an effort to bring the perpetrators to book,” she said.

The incident comes a day after heavily pregnant Ocean View mother Jocelyn Claasen, 27, was shot and killed.

Her body was found in an open field at the back of Andromeda Way. She sustained a gunshot wound to the head.

The last time her family saw her was at about 1am when she was making herself coffee, then left to go and sleep at her boyfriend’s house not far from them.

Claasen was due to give birth on Thursday. Her family said she was excited about the birth.

Rwexana said there had been no arrest yet.

Claasen was also a state witness in the murder case of the Scarborough surfer David Wolfromm.

In May last year, Wolfromm was surfing at Witsand Beach and on returning to his car, a silver Nissan X-Trail, he was attacked by two men. He was shot and loaded into the boot of the car.

The attackers allegedly covered his bleeding body with a towel before driving away.

The car was later set alight while he was still inside.

In June, Claasen said she was still suffering after the traumatic events and had recurring nightmares.

Anyone with information about the murders can anonymously call Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

Cape Times