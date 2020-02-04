Residents said the two women, aged 27 and 28, were killed at about 3pm yesterday.
Kraaifontein Community Policing Forum chairperson Mawethu Sila said: “We condemn these senseless killings. I was told the shooting was drug-related.
"It seems that the mother had a fight with some guy, and later on the women were shot while walking home.
“I’m still waiting for more details about what led to them being targeted and whether the suspects are known, because the shooting happened just after the power went out.”