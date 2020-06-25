Tygerberg hospital back to full operation after contravention notices

Cape Town – Tygerberg Hospital is back to full operation in all areas after being issued contravention notices earlier this month for not having a risk assessment strategy in place. After a joint inspection at the hospital, where they deal extensively with Covid-19 patients, the facility was found to be non-compliant in a number of areas, with poor sanitation, a lack of/inappropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) and poor physical distancing. Hospital spokesperson Laticia Pienaar said the risk assessment was done and submitted to the Department of Labour on Friday. “The four identified areas are in full operation for two weeks now. Risk assessment is an ongoing process in that shortcomings or concerns identified or raised need to be addressed. "There might be new staff safety issues that were never there before and need to be addressed,” said Pienaar.

“Staff safety is the highest priority to Tygerberg Hospital management. We will do our utmost best to protect our staff in general, and more so, in particular, the front-line staff that are in close contact with patients.”

Department of Employment and Labour spokesperson Candice van Reenen said although the hospital had not honoured the seven-day time frame to produce its risk assessment, it had requested an extension which was granted.

Van Reenen said the four prohibited areas returned to full operation two days after the joint inspection and the department was sent “photographic evidence”.

Health and Other Services Personnel Trade Union of SA provincial chairperson Gerald Lotriet said he had not yet been notified of the risk assessment being in place.

“This is the first I hear of this. The union is also supposed to sign the risk assessment before being issued to the hospital,” said Lotriet.

Provincial health spokesperson Mark van der Heever said the department remained fully committed to the health and safety of all its health workers.

“The department also understands and recognises the anxiety of all health-care workers as we face the unprecedented threat of this global pandemic.

“There are a number of interventions in place to ensure safety of the health workforce, since they are vital to manage the response to this pandemic.

"We also urge and encourage staff to remain vigilant in observing the appropriate PPE guidelines and practices, both at work and at home.”

