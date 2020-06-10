‘Tygerberg Hospital major breeding ground, killing field for Covid-19’

Cape Town – Tygerberg Hospital has been slapped with a contravention notice for non-compliance as it has no risk assessment in place. It has now been given seven days to produce one. The notice was issued following a joint site inspection on Monday by the Department of Employment and Labour’s provincial chief inspector, David Esau, and union representatives from the Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) and the Health and Other Services Personnel Trade Union of South Africa (Hospersa). The unions had alleged that the hospital had no risk assessment in place, making it a “major breeding ground and killing field for Covid-19”. Esau said the hospital was asked to present its risk assessment.

“However, they had no risk assessment in place and we proceeded to do a walk-through after the workers indicated the high risk areas”.

During the inspection, Esau said a number of areas were prohibited, including the kitchen, engineering, human resources units and store rooms.

“This was mainly due to the failure of management to follow the correct procedure once a positive case has been identified. The hospital was found to have a high level of non-compliance ranging from poor sanitation, lack/inappropriate personal protective equipment and poor social distancing, considering they work extensively with Covid-19 patients,” Esau said.

Poor ventilation was also considered a contributing factor to the infection spike at the hospital.

“It’s indeed a great disappointment that a health facility does not conform to these processes, considering they are specialists in the field.

"The administrative staff are exposed to work in offices without proper ventilation and this has also contributed to them being infected in such high numbers,” said Esau.

The hospital was issued with the contravention notice and has seven days to produce a risk assessment in conjunction with the Health and Safety committee as well as organised labour.

Hospersa provincial chairperson Gerald Lotriet said they would carry out continuous investigations at the hospital to ensure the safety of staff, patients and the public.

“The findings of the joint inspection solidifies that there was merit to the allegations made against the hospital for non-compliance in terms of the Covid-19 protocol. We will continue investigations at the hospital.”

Provincial health spokesperson Mark van der Heever said four non-clinical areas that were identified were cleaned yesterday “after which they will be allowed to function again”.

“The area risk assessment will be completed and submitted within the time frame. The hospital has also taken numerous steps to generally reduce the risk of transmission of Covid-19 by stopping routine visiting of patients, decongregating the outpatient departments by de-escalation of outpatient services and creating a separate entrance for staff to minimise the risk of infection,” Van der Heever said.

Cape Times