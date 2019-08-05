Two South African pilots, Desmond Roy Werner and Werner Fredrick Froneman, both project directors for the U-Dream Global flight challenge, were killed when the small plane they were travelling in crashed in Tanzania at the weekend. Photo: U Dream Global

Cape Town – Two South African pilots, both project directors for the U-Dream global flight challenge, were killed when the small plane they were travelling in crashed in Tanzania at the weekend. Desmond Roy Werner and Werner Fredrick Froneman, were part of U-Dream Global, an NPO that trains youth in aviation, teaching them to build their own aircraft and fly it from Cape Town to Cairo in Egypt.

The aircraft the two men were in took off from Entebbe, Uganda, and was en route to Lilongwe, Malawi.

According to Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority director general Hamza Johari, the pilot had requested permission to land in Tanzania after reporting engine problems.

Soon after taking off again from Tabora in central Tanzania, the pilot reported similar engine problems to air traffic controllers at Julius Nyerere International Airport in Dar es Salaam.

The light aircraft crashed at around 7.30pm on Saturday in the village of Igugwa in central Tanzania, killing both the pilot and passenger on board.

“They were allowed and they landed in Tabora. They sorted out the problems and took off but after five minutes they reported (a) similar problem and requested to return,” Johari said.

In a statement, U-Dream Global said: “U-Dream Global: Cape to Cairo Challenge is devastated to report that there has been an accident of the flight support aircraft and that the project directors, Des Werner and Werner Froneman, have lost their lives. No one else was involved in the accident.

In early 2018, Megan Werner, 17, founded U-Dream Global to show Africa that anything was possible if you set your mind to it.

Under the guidance and supervision from The Airplane Factory, U-Dream and Denel Aviation, the project saw 20 inexperienced teenagers from diverse backgrounds across South Africa build a Sling-4 aircraft in a highly-controlled environment within three weeks.

Following final inspections and flight certifications, the aircraft built by the group of South African students successfully landed in Cairo on July 12, three weeks after it took off from Cape Town.

South African Civil Aviation Authority spokesperson Kabelo Ledwaba said: “We don't have much detail at this point but we have noted the accident and offer our condolences to the colleagues, friends and families of the crew.

“The accident involved a South African-registered and manufactured non-type certified aircraft (N-TCA), meaning, in layman terms, an experimental aircraft used for recreational purposes.

“The aircraft was a prototype built some years ago. In line with international aviation protocol, the country of occurrence is the one that would investigate and also holds the right to provide comment.

"South Africa will participate in the investigation if invited to do so.”

Cape Times