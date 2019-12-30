‘Uber Eats’ suspects held for Parow hijacking, robbery after high-speed chase









Photo: Supplied Cape Town – Suspected criminals allegedly posing as popular e-hailing food service drivers while carrying out a robbery and hijacking were nabbed after a high-speed chase and shooting which left one wounded. The trio, in Uber Eats clothing, were arrested after they crashed their hijacked vehicle as they tried to flee from police near Delft at the weekend. They were expected to appear in Parow Magistrate’s Court today. Uber Eats said it was now working with police to establish the circumstances leading to the use of their branding. Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said the suspects allegedly stabbed a 40-year-old motorist at about 7.50pm on Saturday and hijacked his silver Nissan Micra in McIntyre Street, Parow.

During their attempt to flee from police, a high-speed chase ensued and the trio lost control of the car along Stellenbosch Arterial in Delft.

Traut said they collided with another vehicle.

“One of the suspects, who pointed a firearm at approaching SAPS members, was shot and wounded. He’s being detained under police guard in hospital. Two other suspects, aged 32 and 38, were arrested,” he said.

According to Traut, police later established that the firearm they brandished was a toy gun and the shooting incident was being investigated by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

Ipid did not respond to requests for comment yesterday.

Delft Community Policing Forum Pastor Charles George said the suspects carried out a robbery in Parow before hijacking the motorist.

“The men were fully dressed in clothes labelled ‘Uber Eats’. We are not sure whether they were disguised while they hijacked the man, or whether they robbed the clothing items during the hijacking incident and then wore them as disguise.

“We are pleased with the fast police response and that they didn’t get away,” George said.

Uber Eats said they would carry out an investigation to determine how the suspects had obtained what was ostensibly the company’s clothing and bags.

“Safety is a priority and while police have confirmed that the suspected courier (the hijacked vehicle) is not registered to the app, we will work closely with the authorities to provide any necessary information to assist in this.

“Uber Eats ensures that all courier-partners adhere to a strict on-boarding process when couriers partner with the app.

“Regardless of the mode of delivery, before a courier joins the app, they are required to have a South African ID doc or proof of right to work in the country, valid driving licence and a valid RSA vehicle licence disc. We also ensure they undergo a background check before they can use the app,” said the company in a statement.

The incident comes after the murder of a 30-year-old driver on December 17.

It was alleged that the driver was called out to the area after 5am by a potential client.

He was later found dead in his vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head.

Cartridges and a knife were found in the vehicle.

In July, Nyanga police also called on Uber and Bolt, formerly Taxify, drivers to avoid the Browns Farm Crossroads and Nyanga areas as robbers and hijackers continued to target them.

Cape Times