UCT announces early start for new Vice Chancellor

Incoming UCT vice-chancellor, Professor Mosa Moshabela, will now assume office on August 1, 2024, two months earlier than initially planned. The announcement follows a decision by UCT’s Council on May 24, 2024, to appoint Moshabela as the new vice-chancellor.

Originally slated to begin his tenure on October 1, 2024, Moshabela's early availability prompted the advancement of the transition, the university said. Moshabela, the current DVC for research and innovation at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, was appointed after he received 89% approvals from the Senate’s meeting. Moshabela held the position of full professor in Public Health at UKZN and from 2021 to date had been the faculty member at the HIV, Infectious Disease and Global Health Implementation Research Institute (HIGHIRI) at Washington University in the US.

UCT began the search for a new VC last year and applications for the position closed on January 31. The position became vacant after the departure of Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng, who allegedly received a golden handshake worth R12 million following a long battle over governance issues. Moshabela will now take over from Emeritus Professor Daya Reddy, who had been at the helm on an interim basis since March 2023.

Chair of Council, Norman Arendse (SC), said: “Professor Reddy, who is in full support of the earlier start date, will step down as vice-chancellor interim on 31 July 2024 and will continue to be available to support Professor Moshabela in a part-time advisory capacity for a period of time that is to be determined. “UCT owes Professor Reddy a debt of gratitude for taking on the responsibilities of vice-chancellor at a very challenging time for our institution, and making a significant leadership contribution when it was most needed. The UCT Council extends its deep gratitude to Professor Reddy and welcomes Professor Moshabela as the next vice-chancellor with effect from 1 August 2024.” The announcement coincided with the first plenary meeting of the new UCT Council on July 6, 2024. The meeting marked the formal constitution of the Council, comprising 30 members appointed under the institutional statute. Arendse was elected as the Council Chairperson, with Nomarashiya Caluza appointed as the Deputy Chairperson.

Arendse said: “Ms Caluza and I are honoured to have been elected to serve as the deputy chairperson and chairperson of Council respectively. We, and each of the members of Council, embrace the fiduciary duties and associated responsibilities that we now have, and I am confident that as a Council we will work collectively in the best interest of UCT. “Council extends its appreciation to each of the electing and appointing bodies for attending to and concluding their respective processes that have led to the appointment of the new Council within the required timeframe.” View the full list of Council members.