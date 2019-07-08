Denis Goldberg Photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – "Twelve years ago I was nominated (for an honorary doctorate) and members at the university turned it down because they labelled me a terrorist. “And now with a black woman chancellor, there is a big change at the university.

‘‘This is them trying to atone for things that were done during apartheid,” said anti-apartheid activist Denis Goldberg, who will be receiving an honorary doctorate from UCT.

Earlier this year Goldberg received an honorary degree in engineering from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology, along with fellow Rivonia trialist Andrew Mlangeni.

Goldberg said this would be his fifth honorary doctorate as he had received others from international universitiess.

Goldberg was a member of the Communist Party and later joined the ANC. He was arrested in 1963 and was sentenced to life imprisonment in 1964.

While his fellow Rivonia trialists, including Nelson Mandela, were incarcerated on Robben Island, Goldberg, as the only white person convicted in the trial, was sent to prison in Pretoria.

He said many of those that fought in the Struggle were never given the proper recognition and “there were so many that were dishonoured by the past.

“They (UCT) have been trying to put it steadily right."

Goldberg studied engineering at the university and graduated in 1955. He described this period as a trying time, as he was one of the few that stood against apartheid.

“Within the university, despite right-wing influence, there were always students and faculty members that stood out and I felt that I was not alone. A lot of people came out and played a role in the liberation Struggle and now they are part of rebuilding a new South Africa and I am very honoured to be part of that group.

“When I got my bachelor of engineering in 1955 my father was so proud, he only had six years of school. If he was here now he would be 120 and would be more proud that his son is getting a doctorate.”

Vice-chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng said UCT will be awarding Goldberg an honorary doctorate in engineering (DScEng) at a graduation ceremony next week Friday.

“As a UCT alumnus, Goldberg represents the very best of this institution’s values and culture.”

UCT’s Development and Alumni Department will host a special screening of a documentary featuring Goldberg, Life is Wonderful: Mandela’s Unsung Heroes, on July 18 from 5pm.