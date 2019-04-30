Nick Loxton, president of the UCT Surgical Society (left,) is seen here with (from second left) Sipho Ndereya, Matthew Potter and Liam Devenish, who are heading up the Futures in Health Accelerator Project. Photo: www.news.uct.ac.za

Cape Town – A group of University of Cape Town medical students have launched an innovative project to help alleviate challenges faced by the healthcare system. The new Surgical Society initiative offers students from across faculties the opportunity to join forces to help plot a new course for South Africa's healthcare system.

The Futures in Health Project takes the form of a student-run incubator that will assist multi-disciplinary student teams to develop and nurture disruptive ideas that ultimately have the potential to improve healthcare in South Africa.

Headed by fourth-year medical students Liam Devenish and Sipho Ndereya and final-year medical student Matthew Potter, the programme encourages students to come up with innovative solutions to some of the deeply entrenched systemic problems.

“It's very easy to come up with a great idea, but how do you access the right channels to get it out there? This programme will hopefully offer teams a platform for meeting the right people and making useful contacts to take their ideas forward,” Potter said.

The inter-sectoral initiative comes at a time when global healthcare is faced with a growing disease burden, economic volatility and the potential of people living past 200 years of age.

“The idea is that we upskill students in a variety of disciplines, with design thinking as the backbone, and then equip them further with certain deep dives in areas that are essential to health innovation,” Devenish said.

Ndereya, Devenish and Potter concentrated their efforts on a number of UCT societies whose members were already interested in some of the specific issues the programme will address.

These include the UCT Cardiac Society, the Internal Medicine Society, the Psychiatry Society, the Pre-Clinical Society, InvestSoc and the Consulting Club.

Ndereya said: “It's really about having people who are interested in enacting change. So, whatever your background is doesn't really matter because everyone is going to be out of their comfort zone at some point in the project.”

The official project launch will take place on May 7, when selected teams will be introduced to some of the key people they will be interacting with.

Cape Times