Mbatha, fondly known as Cheesy, a first-year humanities student from KwaZulu-Natal, was stabbed in the chest and died on Saturday during a robbery on Clifton 3rd Beach.
A friend who was with him was stabbed in the leg, while two others managed to escape unharmed.
Police spokesperson Mihlali Majikela said no arrests had been made.
UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola said the Department of Student Affairs (DSA), through its Student Wellness Service, had provided counselling for the three surviving students who experienced severe shock and trauma, while Mbatha’s parents were informed of his death.