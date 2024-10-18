UCT postpones lecture amid controversy over speaker

The UCT Vice-Chancellor’s Open Lecture, expected to be held on Thursday, was postponed following backlash over an alleged pro-Israel speaker. The event was expected to be held at the New Lecture Theatre, Upper Campus where chief executive officer of Bild, Claudius Senst would have delivered a lecture titled “The Interplay between Media, AI, Democracy and Governance”.

Senst was recently appointed chief operating officer of a German multinational mass and online media company, Axel Springer SE, where he will oversee the group’s focus on artificial intelligence (AI) among others. UCT Vice-Chancellor Professor Mosa Moshabela said his office received emails of concerns from stakeholders both within and outside the university regarding the lecture. “Arising out of these concerns, and following an executive meeting held on October 15, I write to inform you that the VC’s Open Lecture has now been put on hold. This is due to at least three factors: the need for further engagement, the limited time within which these engagements can be carried out, and the need to reconfigure this particular lecture in recognition of the issues raised,” said Moshabela.

The original speaker was to have been former German president Horst Köhler who had to withdraw due to ill health. “Subsequently, Claudius Senst, who was previously invited to deliver a lecture at some stage, was approached to step in at short notice as he was also scheduled to come to Cape Town. The short lead time did not provide sufficient room for the processes that are typically involved in staging a VC’s Open Lecture to take place fully. “It should be recognised that the university space itself is a place where all ideas should be shared and debated, as we endeavour to uphold academic freedom at UCT. We should also recognise that academic freedom carries a level of responsibility to our community and society. This has not been an easy decision to make, taking into consideration the impact on our campus community and relevant stakeholders, and all the complex arrangements involved,” said Moshabela.

The decision by the university to postpone the lecture comes as historical studies Professor Adam Mendelsohn approached the Western Cape High Court last month to set aside the two resolutions passed in relation to the Gaza conflict saying the decisions limit academic freedom and Council failed to consider an array of relevant considerations before passing the resolutions. The resolutions on the destruction of scholarship and education in Gaza and regarding research collaborations with members of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the wider Israeli military establishment, were passed in June by majority votes. An open letter seen by the Cape Times to Moshabela with over 900 names of UCT students, staff and alumni stated they were concerned by the invited speaker claiming he was the CEO of one of Europe’s most controversial newspapers.

They alleged the newspapers were explicit promoters of racial and religious discrimination and propagandists for atrocities around the world, especially in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories. “We, the undersigned, note your choice of guest with great concern. As a community that has taken a clear stance against the ongoing genocide in Gaza as well as against the illegal expansion of Israeli territory beyond internationally recognised borders, we do not think Senst should be allowed to lecture us on questions of democracy and governance. Platforming a fascist news organisation is blatantly disrespectful to the memory of the over 140 journalists murdered by Israel during the ongoing genocide.

“We demand that UCT rescind its invitation on UCT’s commitment to a just society and its stance against the ongoing genocide, scholasticide, and apartheid regime in Israel,” read the letter. Palestine Solidarity Campaign spokesperson Usuf Chikte applauded everyone who expressed concern, saying they have shown an abiding commitment in adhering to the Senate and Council resolution. South African Zionist Federation spokesperson Rolene Marks said: “It is deeply unfortunate that UCT continues to succumb to the bullying tactics of the anti-Semitic Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions movement by cancelling a respected media leader’s lecture. This capitulation not only stifles free speech but also reveals a troubling double standard.