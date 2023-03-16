UCT probes claims of student racial profiling

Cape Town - Alleged racial profiling of protesting UCT students by campus protection services guards, and police deployed to quell the unrest, form part of a probe by the university, as it continues to grapple with disruptions on campus. This was among issues UCT management said in a communique to concerned parents, guardians and student sponsors that it was addressing, amid ongoing unrest over fee blocks and financial exclusion.

The university’s shuttle service returned to operations on Wednesday after being withdrawn last week. The demonstrations began last month but ceased after UCT was granted a court interdict. Protests erupted again on Monday after Council refused to lift all fee blocks. On Friday, Public Order Policing was called in to assist campus protection services, following reports of students disrupting classes and attempting to enter Kramer Law lecture rooms.

Two students who were arrested during clashes for the contravention of a court order and assault briefly appeared at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court, where they were granted R1 000 bail each. In one video, a female student who fell on the ground and was lying on her side is seen screaming as a police officer attempts to drag her along the ground. Student Representative Council (SRC) president, Hlengiwe Dube said security guards and police racially profiled students at the Kramer Law building on middle campus.

“Demonstrations broke out at the law faculty. All students were required to get out of the lecture venues where there were ongoing tests. The lecturer sent an email basically saying the test would continue without those students who chose to leave. Some students were already standing outside the lecture venue but still in the building, contemplating what to do because of the email threat. “Police arrived in a single line, with shields, and formed a barricade dividing the white students from us the black students. We were still observing this when police started pushing black students and inflicting violence,” said Dube. “We were told all lessons would be moved online. Two students were arrested, two were admitted to hospital and many are still very traumatised,” said Dube.

She said other racial-related incidents had been reported to Council and that lawful protest action would continue until council lifted fee blocks. In the communique, former acting Vice-Chancellor Professor Sue Harrison said she understood parents’ and guardians’ concerns. “Issues of funding in higher education impact not only UCT but also other institutions across South Africa. UCT is engaging with all the relevant stakeholders to find a well-balanced solution to the current challenges, to ensure the long-term sustainability of our university and to avoid future conflict over higher education funding,” said Harrison.

She said they were concerned about claims that law enforcement officers engaged in racial profiling. “We reject any form of racial profiling and will engage both Campus Protection Services officials and law enforcement to investigate these claims. “We would far rather not have to rely on the intervention of law enforcement agencies.

“The events of last week can trigger a range of responses in students, whether they were directly involved in protest action (lawful or otherwise) or were on the sidelines or trying to attend classes. “UCT counselling and support services are available to all students through their respective faculties and the UCT Student Wellness Student Wellness Service, at no cost to the students,” she said. UCT’s interim vice-chancellor Professor Daya Reddy said he has wasted no time in stepping in to continue the various efforts and engagements geared towards speedily finding resolutions to the prevailing issues.

“One such engagement concerns mediation between the executive and the SRC, facilitated by external parties. Through this process, we hope to resolve the current impasse,” he said. Police did not respond to questions by deadline. SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) Education Commissioner Andre Gaum said: “If there was racial profiling we encourage students to lodge complaints so that we look at how we can assist.”