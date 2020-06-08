UCT professor defends study black academics have labelled 'prejudiced'

Cape Town – Under-fire UCT Professor Nicoli Nattrass has defended her controversial study, “Why are Black South African Students Less Likely to Consider Studying Biological Sciences?”, which has resulted in calls for its removal.

This despite the institution distancing itself from her two-page paper, which speculates black students are indisposed to studying biological sciences because of their “materialism and culture”.

The research was conducted by Nattrass and researchers from the Institute for Communities and Wildlife in Africa and published in the SA Journal of Science on May 27.

“Conservation biology, zoology and the other biological sciences subjects struggled to attract black South African students because persisting inequalities in the schooling system make it less likely that they will meet the entrance requirements for science courses,” she said.

Nattrass said other reasons included materialist values and aspirations as well as experience with pets and attitudes towards wildlife, all of which were likely also to be shaped by a student’s socio-economic background.