UCT salutes anti-apartheid activist, human rights champion Shirley Gunn

A standing ovation and ululation filled UCT’s Sarah Baartman Hall as anti-apartheid activist Shirley Gunn was recognised for her activism and leadership in human rights, and advocating for the rights of the marginalised, when she was bestowed an honorary doctorate (honoris causa) in social sciences. Gunn was honoured during the Faculty of Humanities’ second graduation ceremony. A total of 4 850 students will graduate, including 26 PhD degrees, during the ongoing March graduation ceremonies taking place over five days.

“I was moved by seeing the demographics of the social science and humanities graduates in that hall, a transformation that we can be proud of. I witnessed diversity, a room filled with women. Seeing so many women graduating, that’s another thing I take home with great pride. Even that hall used to be Jameson Hall,” Gunn said. Gunn joined the ANC’s political and military underground during the apartheid era and was detained at Wynberg police cells in 1991. She has been a South African delegate in the Mandela Dialogues on Memory work convened by the Global Leadership Academy with the Nelson Mandela Foundation in South Africa, Cambodia and Germany. She has also served as the chairperson for Unesco and Institute of Comparative Human Rights since 2002 and the African Coalition for Transitional Justice since 2021.

She told the Cape Times on Monday how she experienced mixed emotions when interim UCT Vice-Chancellor Emeritus Professor Daya Reddy sent an email informing her about being estowed the honorary doctorate. “It was quite emotional because in one’s life one does not do anything for accolades or honour. I never anticipated or expected that, it really knocked me off my chair. I could only communicate my acceptance and gratitude the following day. It was a reflective moment of my life, achievements and also almost like survival guilt. Not everyone who fought against the apartheid system is here today, not everyone survived the Struggle and hardships but some of us did.

“It also crosses your mind if you are really worthy of this. I have honestly always given my very best under extreme conditions and my spirit has not suffered as it was intended with repression that we were subjected to. I think that it’s a celebration of spirit. “My friends and comrades reminded me today to just enjoy this moment because it is well deserved. It’s actually hard to hear that because I think there are so many worthy people who have come through this university, but today the flowers were given to me and I have to embrace that with my full heart and thank UCT,” she said.

Gunn, who is passionate about transitional justice, hinted at future work or projects dealing with incomplete reparation programmes, post-apartheid prosecution cases and people who suffered the brunt of oppression who need education as many still can’t read or write. With elections also around the corner, she spoke about how economical rights have been put on the backbench. “We have to address the issue of poverty in this country. I have huge confidence in the next generation and what I have witnessed today also boosted that. We collectively can change things.