Cape Town – UCT says it cannot resolve ongoing protest action outside its properties, as the protesters are employees of business entities outside of the institution. About 50 workers took part in a strike to be insourced by the university this week.

The University and Allied Workers’ Union (UAWU) demanded that UCT insource employees of Bytes Document Centre, Protea Boekwinkel, Food and Connect, Protea Hotel Breakwater Lodge, Protea Hotel Mowbray, Food Vendors and the Students’ Health and Welfare Centres Organisation (Shawco).

According to the union’s general secretary, Mzomhle Bixa, UCT did not complete the insourcing process it had ended in 2016.

Bixa said there were about 20 workers who needed to be insourced, and some were battling to live on a salary below the minimum wage.

The employees provide services to the university community including deliveries, printing documents for exams, setting up venues, housekeeping and maintenance.

Bixa said since the university owned the business properties and given that the employees provide services for the benefit of the university community, it should employ the workers directly.

“UCT fails to enforce its own protocol, they do not make sure companies are complying.

“If you fail to enforce the minimum wage with the companies using your property, that you have a contract with, take these employees. UCT must be consistent,” he said.

Bixa called for support from the university community as workers would continue their strike next week.

University spokesperson Elijah Moholola said the executive received a notice from UAWU indicating that a strike would commence last Monday.

“UCT is not able to address the demand relating to insourcing of staff employed by these business entities.

“Insourcing of staff for services directly linked to UCT was done and finalised in 2016.

“UCT is committed to good faith engagements with its recognised unions and will continue to engage with UAWU in all matters affecting UCT employees,” Moholola said.

The institution recognised the right of its employees to embark on protected strike action that is lawful and peaceful and that complies with the picketing rules which have been agreed to by the union and UCT, however, none of the demands in the strike notice relates to UCT staff, Moholola said.

“If any of UCT employees embark on the strike action it will be regarded as unlawful,” he said.

