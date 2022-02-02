UCT SRC leader accused of rape, sexual assault

CAPE TOWN - UCT is investigating sexual assault allegations levelled against the Student Representative Council (SRC) president, Mila Zibi. This follows posts on social media accusing Zibi of sexual assault and rape in October last year. The victim alleged that she was raped by Zibi on campus.

A number of students on Tuesday held a protest from Graca Lawns to the Sports Centre calling for justice for the victim. UCT spokesperson Nombuso Shabalala said the university has noted a post on social media by a student who claimed to have been sexually assaulted and raped by a fellow student. “All matters relating to sexual and gender-based violence are treated with urgency and are taken extremely seriously by UCT. We are now actively investigating this allegation. UCT maintains a survivor-centred approach while ensuring that a fair and due process is concluded as swiftly as possible. We have a specialist office dealing with these matters,” she said.

Shabalala has urged any student or staff member who has experienced sexual assault or sexual and gender-based violence to contact the Office for Inclusivity and Change. “We know that reports related to instances of sexual and gender-based violence can be difficult to hear or read. We invite students who might be affected to seek support through the Student Wellness Services and our staff through the human resources department. “We wish to emphasise that the matter is receiving urgent attention at the highest level,” Shabalala said.

In a statement on Tuesday, Zibi said in light of the scourge of gender-based violence in the country he took the allegations with the greatest level of seriousness. “I note the allegations which have been popularised, against me, on social media. On the said date I have flight details that prove that I was not at UCT nor was I in Cape Town. “I am also in communication with the UCT Office of Inclusivity and Change, and they have confirmed that there is no case that has been opened against me contrary to what was communicated from the account where the allegations emanate from.

“I will be co-operating with all university and law enforcement structures. I will also be continuing with my duties as the UCT SRC president, more pressingly, the urgent housing crisis on campus.” He added that any support for him should not seek to silence survivors of GBV. UCT SRC acting president Siya Plaatjie said they were nauseated and disgusted by the allegations.

“UCT is committed to uprooting and repelling such actions from the student movement. Rape allegations against Mila surfaced on social media. Subsequent to this an urgent meeting was called by the SRC where the SRC was made aware of these grievous sexual violence allegations and alleged abuse of power by Zibi. “It must be noted that in this meeting Zibi stated his refusal to co-operate with the UCT SRC and his disdain towards any support of protest action against this matter,” said Plaatjie. He called on Vice-Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng to stand by her word by intervening and condemning abhorrent actions by those in proximity to their students.