UCT SRC member ‘guilty’ of sexual misconduct

Cape Town – The UCT SRC has announced that one of its members has been found guilty of sexual misconduct by the Special Sexual Offences Tribunal, and has been removed from the SRC with immediate effect. On Wednesday the SRC said the member has also been suspended from the university.

“We write to you to inform you that a member of the SRC... – the Labour and Services Coordinator – has been found guilty by the Special Sexual Offences Tribunal, advised by the procedures of the policy for sexual misconduct. “He has been removed from the SRC with immediate effect and he has been suspended from the University of Cape Town for a period of 24 months (2 years) from 13 February 2023, subject to an appeal within 7 days.

More on this SRC distances itself from destructive ‘non-student’ protest at UCT after rape claim

“The SRC is repulsed and condemns the violence inflicted upon the survivors. “We stand in solidarity with the victims of sexual assault and stand arm-in-arm with survivors. “We will continue to fight against the pandemic of Sexual and Gender Based Violence which plagues our country and world at large.