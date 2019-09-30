Cape Town - Four UCT students were involved in the traumatic incident at Clifton's 3rd Beach in which a man was stabbed to death on Saturday evening.
The 19-year-old deceased, Cebo Mhleli Mbatha, who was stabbed in the chest, was a first-year humanities student from KwaZulu-Natal, UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola said.
His friend was stabbed in the leg and the other two female students luckily managed to escape unscathed.
"The incident took place on Saturday, 28 September 2019, early in the evening at 3rd Beach Clifton.
"Of the surviving students, one suffered a stabbing assault and was treated in hospital, though the other two students were not physically harmed.