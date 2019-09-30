UCT students given counselling after friend is killed at Clifton beach







Three UCT students survived the traumatic incident at Clifton's 3rd Beach in which a friend died. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town - Four UCT students were involved in the traumatic incident at Clifton's 3rd Beach in which a man was stabbed to death on Saturday evening. The 19-year-old deceased, Cebo Mhleli Mbatha, who was stabbed in the chest, was a first-year humanities student from KwaZulu-Natal, UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola said. His friend was stabbed in the leg and the other two female students luckily managed to escape unscathed. "The incident took place on Saturday, 28 September 2019, early in the evening at 3rd Beach Clifton. "Of the surviving students, one suffered a stabbing assault and was treated in hospital, though the other two students were not physically harmed.

"All three surviving students experienced severe shock and trauma from this terrible ordeal," Moholola said.

"The Department of Student Affairs, through its Student Wellness Service, has provided the surviving students with counselling support as well as students who were close friends."

Moholola said Mbatha's family had been informed and the university had offered them its full support.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Andrè Traut said on Sunday: "The circumstances surrounding the death of an adult male) are being investigated after he was stabbed to death 3rd Beach Clifton last night at around 19:00.

"The victim’s friend was also stabbed and admitted to hospital. The suspects who attacked the victims during an apparent robbery are yet to be arrested."

Amanda Marais posted on Facebook: "Few months back everybody was up and arms because bathers were requested to leave the beach by nightfall.

"Now people are up in arms because of this murder. Exactly the reason why people should not be on the beaches at night because of criminals killing innocent people."

First year student at UCT and former pupil of Dundee High School-Cebo Mhleli Mbatha (Cheesy)(18) was stabbed to death on Clifton Beach 3rd in Cape town on Saturday night.



Story and Picture by: Neutral Stereo FM pic.twitter.com/djZWFPSeYT — School FM (@SchoolFMSA) September 29, 2019

