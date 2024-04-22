UCT’s appointing a new VC is drawing to a close

The UCT selection committee has made strides in the search for a new vice-chancellor (VC), with a final shortlist of three candidates.

The candidates are Professor Mosa Moshabela, current deputy vice-chancellor (DVC) for research and innovation at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Professor Nellie Nosisi Feza, DVC for research and postgraduate studies at the University of Venda, and Professor José Frantz, DVC for research and innovation at UWC. UCT began the search last year and applications for the position closed on January 31. The position became vacant after the departure of Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng, who allegedly received a golden handshake worth R12 million following a long battle over governance issues.

Professor Daya Reddy has been the interim vice-chancellor for the past 13 months. A selection committee including UCT council chairperson Norman Arendse, four external council members, two deans elected by the Senate, and two employment equity representatives elected by the chair and co-chairs of the institutional forum reached the final shortlist of three candidates by March 28. “We are keen on getting on board a leader who will intellectually contribute and help strengthen our position of being the number one university in Africa and who will ensure that UCT continues to contribute towards addressing complex and critical challenges facing our country, our continent and the world at large,” said Arendse.

The three candidates made presentations earlier this month, speaking on their priorities, with specific actions, in the first two years as VC to consolidate the status of UCT being ranked as the premier African university, taking into account both emerging opportunities and challenges, as well as the ongoing need for transformation of the institution. UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola said the process was at a confidential stage. “The recruitment process for the appointment of vice-chancellor is ongoing. Noting that confidentiality is essential in all recruitment and selection processes, UCT will provide further updates in due course,” he said.

Meanwhile, UCT’s Senate has adopted a policy that no academic from the university may collaborate with any research group or network whose author affiliations are with the Israeli Defence Force.This is after two outstanding resolutions were voted for on Friday over the Israel-Gaza war. The ball is now in the council’s court to consider this. The first adopted resolution was regarding the destruction of scholarship and education in Gaza, and the senate condemned the destruction of the education sector and the massive scale of killing of teachers and university staff. “(We) call, again, for an immediate ceasefire, the passage of humanitarian aid and the return of all captives as contained in the Senate’s resolution of November 17, 2023. The Senate urges the international community to ensure that the provision of humanitarian aid includes the restoration of the education sector in Gaza. Express concern and opposition to any attempts to curtail academic freedom by labelling criticism of Israel or Zionist policies as anti-Semitism.

“The Senate rejects the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s conflation of critique of Zionism and Israel’s policies as anti-Semitism in favour of the Jerusalem Declaration’s dynamic understanding of what constitutes anti-Semitism. “The Senate resolved to express support for academic colleagues in Gaza who are surviving under appalling conditions and our intention to assist in the rebuilding of the academic sector after the war,” it said. It also expressed solidarity with academic colleagues victimised for their willingness to speak out against the educaracide in Gaza.