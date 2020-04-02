UCT's coronavirus count rises to six as another student tests positive

Cape Town – A third student has tested positive for the coronavirus at the University of Cape Town. The student tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, UCT said in a statement on Thursday. "The student is receiving medical support and identified contacts were traced and advised to go into quarantine," UCT said. The university has now had six cases of Covid-19 – three staff members and three students. "All individuals who tested positive immediately went into self-isolation for 14 days, and all their identified contacts went into quarantine as soon as they were traced.

"The university continues to wish all the affected staff members and students well and a speedy return to good health. Going forward, UCT will provide updates on confirmed cases in the university community on a weekly basis," UCT said.

The first case was a UCT-employed staff member and the second a UCT-based visiting researcher associated with a department at UCT.

The third case was a UCT-employed project manager who worked in the same department as the second case.

None of the first Stellenbosch University and University of the Western Cape positive coronavirus cases were students. The Cape Peninsula University of Technology has yet to record a positive coronavirus case.

Before the lockdown, tertiary institutions were told by Higher Education, Science and Technology Minister Dr Blade Nzimande to close until April 15.

