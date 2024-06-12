UDM and PA want to be part of GNU

The United Democratic Movement (UDM) and Patriotic Alliance (PA) have raised their hands to be counted among the parties to be part of the proposed Government of National Unity (GNU). This comes as the ANC is engaged in negotiations with parties over its proposal for a GNU after it failed to win an outright majority in the elections.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa announced last Thursday that his party would not preclude the possibility of working with any party in the interest of the public. UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said his party held a meeting with the ANC on Sunday to discuss the formation of a GNU. Holomisa said it was the UDM’s view prior to the elections that there would be no outright winner and the outcome would promote checks and balances needed in the country.

He noted that coalition governments were not new in South Africa and the 1994 GNU was an example of a coalition government that was regulated. “Therefore, using the GNU example, future coalition governments must be regulated along the lines of the 1993 constitution. Given the experience gained and learning from other countries where coalition governments flourish, we can agree on a practical and regulated system of governance,” he wrote in a letter to ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. If the UDM were to be part of a GNU, one of the basic principles that should inform the coalition government was that it should represent the wishes of the voters, Holomisa said.

“It is important that coalition partners iron out their relationship directly after elections and publish their compacts so that voters clearly understand how the coalition will work and have a set of standards to measure the coalition government’s performance.” Holomisa said Chief Justice Raymond Zondo or an independent individual should help produce an agreement based on consensus. A request by the UDM and other parties that Judge Zondo convene a meeting of party leaders to be represented in the National Assembly received a cold reception in many quarters at the weekend.

The UDM preferred a situation where there should be finalisation of allocation of key ministerial portfolios and that leaders agree that experienced and capable individuals be appointed to critical positions to drive the country’s economy and growth, Holomisa said. “For progress to be made and to untie the current stalemate, all the role players need to be convened under one roof with an independent facilitator as the chairperson of this meeting. “These discussions should also consider the manifestos of all political parties with a view to developing policies that reflect the wishes of voters,” he said.

The PA said it remained open to participating in a GNU and that it was firmly committed to being constructive in achieving a positive outcome. The message from the electorate was that they overcome political differences and focus on developing the country. “The people have spoken and their call for unity and progress must be heeded.” The PA expressed its desire for a swift conclusion of the coalition negotiations and stated its wish was to seek consensus wherever possible. “The Patriotic Alliance is ready to play a constructive and pivotal role in this GNU. We are prepared to bring our best ideas and most dedicated efforts to the table.”