UFH SRC wants student pub on campus

The University of Fort Hare’s Student Representative Council (SRC) has backed Nehawu’s attempt to convince the Portfolio Committee on Higher Education that they needed a pub on campus. According to the students and employee representatives, the alcohol establishment on campus was to ensure safety and protection from off-campus violence.

The university had to brief the committee on Wednesday over the state of affairs of governance and administration. “We are advocating for the opening of a student bar at Alice Campus. There are already conversations that are ongoing with the institution over this request and hope it will materialise soon. In terms of entertainment, the students are enjoying themselves in areas and establishments, shady shebeens that are very unsafe. Sometimes out of desperation and fear to go to those areas some just open parties near to the (campus) main gate. The student bar would provide a safe social space,” said SRC president Aphelele Khalakahla.

A Nehawu representative supported the call for an entertainment area for the university community. “As the SRC has stated, they hold gatherings by the main gate. Those who reside in accommodations near the gate are also deprived of sleep because of the noise. The Alice campus has a lot of land space so the entertainment establishment can be built there to ensure the safety of staff members and students,” he said. MK MP Mnqobi Msezane reminded committee members of reports over concerns about the amount of alcohol students consumed and challenges in society that are alcohol related.

“Universities are a learning place. I do not even see if this should be discussed, for me it is just out of the question. The SRC should be advocating for recreational facilities and other important things affecting students,” said Msezane. Khalakahla’s response was that the university can introduce alcohol regulations or policies. He said about three or more students have been killed and others raped while returning to campus after enjoying themselves outside of campus.

“The university can be in control by placing regulations meaning even the amount of alcohol intake by students will be guided. This will also curb the issue of excessive drinking by students. This will not be the first of its kind because I think two or three other universities in the country also have bars. “We are also advocating for the development of recreational areas such as outdoor gyms and parks at the East London and Alice Campus,” said Khalakahla. Vice-chancellor professor Sakhela Buhlungu said they were discussing the matter with the SRC.

In relation to safety, the VC said the context in which Council operates was abnormal with high levels of risk to and threats against staff, coupled with investigations by the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) and other law enforcement agencies, following the Presidential Proclamation of August 2022 and the extended Proclamation of October 2024. “The University has welcomed the amended proclamation. So far ten arrests have been made for the murder case and 17 arrests for the fraud case. The fraud case has been postponed to March 31, 2025. The murder case has been postponed to May 5, 2025,” he said.