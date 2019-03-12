Uitsig High School Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Uitzig Senior Secondary School parents have embarked on a legal process to challenge the school’s closure in the Constitutional Court. After several failed attempts in lower courts, the Elsies River school governing body (SGB) instructed attorney Jerald Andrews to prepare papers for the apex court.

“The SGB resolved in a meeting to approach the Constitutional Court. We are in the process of preparing our application to seek leave to appeal,” said Andrews.

Last week the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) dismissed the SGB’s application for leave to appeal a court order ruling that the school be closed.

The SGB had approached the SCA after the Western Cape High Court upheld Education MEC Debbie Schäfer’s decision to close the school.

Schäfer had approved the closure in March 2017, after considering dwindling pupil numbers, a low matric pass rate, and continuing vandalism and theft.

Schäfer said the SGB had the right to appeal to the Constitutional Court.

Trade federation Cosatu yesterday charged that neighbouring schools would suffer the same fate if the department did not take steps to protect the institutions.

“The other high schools in the area are overcrowded, so this high school is an absolute requirement for the community.

“It is also true that to overcome the social fabric decline in the area, schools are going to have to ensure smaller class sizes to give the learners more support.

“To restore our communities on the Cape Flats from the horrors of apartheid, we are going to have to find creative solutions, of which schooling is absolutely central.

“The communities will not be restored through the families and sport or religious committees. Schools are the only area where values and norms can be taught,” Cosatu said.

Following last week’s SCA judgment, Schäfer said she would hold discussions with the district officials and seek her own legal advice.