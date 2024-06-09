UK citizen, 70, nabbed at Cape Town International with tik valued at R600 000

A 70-year-old alleged drug mule will appear before court this week after he was apprehended at Cape Town International Airport (CTIA) on Thursday. The man, a UK citizen, was apprehended with an estimated 4kg of methamphetamine (tik) with an estimated street value of R600 000.

Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) commended the actions of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) and the border police that led to the arrest of the man. “In an operation conducted by the Hawks’ South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau team, in conjunction with border police based at CTIA, information was followed up that led to the search and arrest of the UK citizen who was about to depart South Africa. A search uncovered about 4.1kg of methamphetamine (tik) with a value of approximately R600 000 in a hidden compartment in the man’s suitcase. The suspect was arrested and detained at Ravensmead SAPS pending further investigation. He is expected to make his first appearance in Bellville Court on Monday, June 10,” Acsa said in a statement. Mark Maclean, Acsa regional general manager, Cluster 2, praised the swift action of the Hawks and the border police, which resulted in the apprehension of the alleged drug mule.

“Acsa would like to congratulate the law enforcement agencies involved in this operation and thank them for their ongoing work and dedication to stamping out the smuggling of illicit drugs across our borders. “We have a zero-tolerance approach to any criminal activity across our airport network in South Africa. This unwavering stance is integral to our mission of maintaining the highest safety and security standards. Our commitment involves rigorous security measures, continuous monitoring, and close collaboration with law enforcement agencies to prevent and address any threats. By prioritising safety and security, we aim to provide a secure and trustworthy environment for everyone who passes through our airports,” said Maclean. Maclean warned that Acsa views drug trafficking through its airports as an extremely serious offence and will continue to work with law enforcement agencies to stop any departing or arriving passengers who attempt to take illicit drugs through its airports.