Experts from the Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science (Cefas), part of the UK government’s Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), have partnered with the South African government and research colleagues in the country to identify solutions to problems posed by marine litter.
The Commonwealth Litter Programme (CLiP) launched with a community beach outreach event in Cape Town on Tuesday, where Cefas scientists demonstrated scientific monitoring techniques and held an exhibition on marine litter challenges and solutions.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan, who are on a tour of South Africa, met Cefas’s principal marine litter scientist Thomas Maes during the event to hear more about the CLiP programme and approaches to tackling marine litter internationally.
In recent years, the serious issue of marine litter and plastic pollution has been recognised by international governments and organisations, as well as local communities, as a growing threat to the marine environment and people’s livelihoods.