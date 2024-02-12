Independent Online
UK mother and son drug duo to appear in court in Cape Town

Two British nationals were expected to apply for bail at two Cape Town courts this week.

Published 3h ago

Share

Two British nationals – a mother and son – were expected to apply for bail at two Cape Town courts this week.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the son, Callum Gower, was expected to apply for bail at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

“Charges were opened against him in the United Kingdom and he fled before he was arrested. The charges he is wanted for are possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, passion of an offensive weapon in a public place, possession of criminal property, conspiracy to supply cocaine and conspiracy to supply cannabis and conspiracy to supply meth.

“He was arrested in Constantia.”

Gower’s mother, Caroline Sevier, was arrested in the UK and charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine, conspiracy to supply cannabis and conspiracy to supply meth.

“She was released on bail but fled to South Africa,” said Ntabazalila.

Sevier was arrested in Sea Point and was expected to apply for bail at Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

“There is an extradition request for both of them and the State will strenuously oppose their bail application,” said Ntabazalila.

Cape Times

