Beaufort West residents protest against femicide in the small town following the murder of Anthea Thopps, 30. Photo: Dominic Adriaanse

Cape Town – Family and friends of the slain Anthea Thopps said their last goodbyes to the single mother as she was buried in Beaufort West at the weekend. Thopps’s half-naked body was discovered a week ago by her mother, Miriam Thopps.

Thopps had lived a few doors away from her mother and neighbours had alerted Miriam that her door was open, fearing her house had been burgled.

On Friday residents held a “Walk a Mile” march against femicide.

Thopp’s aunt, Geraldine Thopps, said the family had been overwhelmed by the support received following her niece’s death.

“This has been an extremely difficult time for us. The number of people at Anthea’s funeral, and also the march on Friday, was immense.

"It is beyond words to describe how we as a family feel about the support we have received since she was taken from us,” she said.

Geraldine said Anthea’s three-year-old son was now in her care.

Thopps’ mother, Miriam, broke down during the service and needed to be taken to hospital, Geraldine said.

Police said Thopps could have been strangled, and the possibility that she was raped was also being investigated.

Resident and one of the march organisers Brian Jooste said: “Since last week’s memorial the turnout has been incredible.

“We had thousands attend the march on Friday. We delivered our memorandum asking for the municipality, police and justice department to help us combat this evil that has come into our town,” said Jooste.

He said residents had given the authorities 22 days to respond.

Beaufort West mayor Noel Constable condemned the spate of gender-based attacks reported in the town.

He said the murder of Thopps; that of Samantha May who was stabbed to death weeks earlier; and the brutal killing of 14-year-old Lekiesha Wildschut was too much for the small town to bear.

Southern Cape police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said the investigation into Thopps’ death was ongoing, and no one had as yet been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call Beaufort West detectives at 023 414 8540 or alternatively Crime Stop on 08600 10111.