CASTER Semenya crosses the finish line to win the women’s 800m final during the Diamond League in Doha, Qatar, on Friday. File Image: IOL

The UN Women South Africa Multi-Country Office says Caster Semenya’s right to compete and run as a woman is a global struggle where women and gender-non-conforming individuals are often subjected to harassment, prejudice, discrimination and sexism that is rooted in patriarchy and harmful social and cultural norms. The organisation said it was “deeply disappointed” by the Court of Arbitration for Sport's (CAS) ruling upholding the International Association of Athletics Federations’ (IAAF) proposal that athletes with hyperandrogenism or those with “differences of sexual development” (DSD) be forced to take medication to reduce the levels of testosterone in their bodies.

UN Women executive director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka has called on international sporting institutions and decision-making bodies to reassess their commitment to gender and sexual diversity.

“I urge sporting associations to support Caster Semenya and reject the decision of the IAAF and the logic behind it,” she said.

The organisation said the CAS ruling was not only discriminatory but effectively encouraged discriminatory practices that went against the human rights culture that the international community was continually striving towards.

“Before the verdict, during the 40th session of the UN Human Rights Council in March, a resolution was adopted by consensus that states ‘ensure that sporting associations and bodies refrain from developing and enforcing policies and practices that force, coerce or otherwise pressure woman and girl athletes into undergoing unnecessary, humiliating and harmful medical procedures in order to participate in women’s events in competitive sports’.”

The UN body's resolution called for protection of Semenya’s rights and those of other DSD athletes.

“While in many instances we have seen that gender equality rights have come far since the Beijing Declaration and Platform of Action in 1995, as we mark the 25th anniversary next year, the CAS ruling is a clear example of the work we still need to do globally to achieve gender equality by 2030.

"Despite the scrutiny Caster Semenya has faced since 2009, the strength she has shown on the track and through numerous processes and procedures is commendable.

"She continues to be an inspiration to women and girls all over the world, and we will continue to stand with her,” said the organisation.

