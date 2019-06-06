Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

The organisation has found that during community engagement, incidences of sexual exploitation were under-reported. “Often we find people blame the teenagers, call them ‘ougat’, ‘slut’, say they drink. But we never put the focus on who is allowing the children to hang out in bad places, who is giving them money to buy alcohol and for what purpose,” Solomons said.

Provincial social development spokesperson Joshua Chigome said all departments involved in child safety were working together to combat the unacceptably high levels of child abuse in the Western Cape.

Health services had joined forces with police, community safety, social services and NGOs, he said.

“The Department believes that social workers also have an essential role to play in helping the child to heal after the abuse.

“The social worker will offer education, information and counselling.

“If the social worker believes the child is at risk of further abuse when discharged from a health facility and is in need of urgent protection, they can issue a Form 4 detention order to remove the child to a place of safety,” Chigome said.

If a child’s mental state required more specialist/psychiatric interventions, the child would be referred to the appropriate health facility.

People can report suspected child abuse or neglect to Childline via their National Crisis line at 0800055555 or Childline Western Cape at 0217628198 or 0214611114.

Rape Crisis can be contacted at 0214471467. Crime Stop can be contacted at 0860010111 or SMS Crime Line at 32211 and the domestic violence Helpline at 0800150150.

