Uncertainty as Western Cape teachers union holds talks on schools reopening

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) members in the Western Cape were locked in talks on Sunday night over the reopening of schools. Their meeting was on the back of Sadtu in KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, North West and Limpopo publicly urging members not to return to work. Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga indicated last week that all teachers were due to report for duty from Monday to prepare for Grade 7 and 12 pupils, who are scheduled to be the first group of pupils to be phased back into the classroom on June 1. Sadtu Western Cape chairperson Jonovan Rustin said their members were in meetings last night and would communicate as soon as there was an outcome. Sadtu KZN secretary Nomarashiya Caluza meanwhile said the union had monitored preparations over the weekend and that no district or circuit manager of the department in the province could “boldly confirm” readiness of any school for reopening.

“Only former Model C schools can potentially be ready as they do not rely on the department, but use their own facilities and financial muscle to buy all personal protective equipment and disinfect their schools.

"This is an indication that inequalities in the schooling system are still rife and we call for the department to think carefully about the state of our schools, which is something we have been reporting for many years,” Caluza said.

Sadtu North West secretary George Themba said that the union had instructed teachers not to report for duty as the provincial department was not ready.

“We warn the minister, MEC and other officials to stop this grandstanding and arrogance and listen to all stakeholders, because no one is refusing to go to work,” Themba said.

Sadtu in the Eastern Cape called on site stewards, branch secretaries, regional secretaries, principals, and school governing bodies to work together and be vigilant.

Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said the department would accept it if specific schools that were still not ready did not open this week.

“We are not forcing matters to compel schools to open where health and safety measures have not been complied with.

“We are planning for a reopening of schools with safety as a top priority,” Mhlanga said.

Mhlanga, however, indicated that the department’s hands would be tied if parents decided to block their children from attending the reopened schools next week.

“Many schools are ready and work is being done. We will be sharing photographs of the preparations that are under way.

“Parents have a choice to keep their children at home, but they also have a legal obligation to educate their children,” he said.

Cape Times