Outgoing Western Cape Provincial Police Commissioner Khombinkosi Jula Photo: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The contract of the controversial Major Offences Reaction Team (Mort) unit established by outgoing Western Cape police commissioner Khombinkosi Jula expires today, and it’s unclear if it will be renewed. Mort was alleged to have run parallel to the Anti-Gang Unit, on a monthly budget of R1.16 million.

Police Minister Bheki Cele had tasked national police commissioner Khehla Sitole to provide a detailed report on the inner workings of Mort, demanding clarity on its mandate; its resource allocation; its terms of operations completed; and arrests made.

Speaking on the outcomes of the report, Cele’s spokesperson, Reneilwe Serero, yesterday said: “The report is on the minister’s desk and he will be best placed to answer questions in terms of the unit.

“What I can tell you is that the minister is heading back to the province tomorrow (today).”

Sitole this week reshuffled the top management of the police, temporarily appointing Sindile Mfazi as the Western Cape police commissioner

Jula has been appointed as Kwa­Zulu-Natal’s top cop from tomorrow.

The police had not responded to enquiries over the fate of the Mort unit at the time of publication.

South Africa Policing Union (Sapu) regional secretary Graham Daniels said he was unsure as to what the status of the unit was.

“Whatever the situation with Mort is, the provincial police leadership has to communicate with the unions what the status is going forward,” he said.

Police and prisons Civil Rights Union spokesperson Richard Mamabolo said better strategies were needed to combat gangsterism and organised crime in the province.

Cape Times